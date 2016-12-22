Thieves steal $60,000 worth of cookies and crackers

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Thieves used two trailers to steal $60,000 worth of snacks from a warehouse in Weston, back in November.

Surveillance video captured two tractor trucks pulling into a warehouse parking lot near Commerce Parkway and Weston Road. The thieves then hooked up two trailers and took off with the snacks.

Dashcam from one of the trucks caught a glimpse of one crook’s face.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

