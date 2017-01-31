Thieves rob Aventura jewelry store; 3 at large

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three robbers used hammers to smash display cases inside the Jared’s jewelry store in Aventura, Tuesday night, before running away with merchandise, police said.

According to Aventura Police the subjects entered the store, located at 19001 Biscayne Blvd., at around 8:30 p.m. The perpetrators, who had their faced completely covered and were wearing gloves, held hammers as they barged into the business.

Police said the trio then took off on foot from the scene. None of the employees or customers inside the store were hurt.

Investigators said they have surveillance video of the incident.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

