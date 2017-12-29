Thieves check for unlocked vehicles, steal gun in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera in Davie checking for unlocked vehicles and were able to steal a gun.

According to Davie Police, three subjects were walking in the streets near Ridgeview Lake Estates on Dec. 21. Police said they were able to get into an Audi with a cloned key.

A semi-automatic pistol was stolen from the Audi, police added.

If you have any information on these thieves, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

