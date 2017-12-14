Thieves caught stealing items from Davie Best Buy using baby stroller

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women leaving an electronics store in Davie were caught trying to steal items using a baby stroller, Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident at the Best Buy, located at the Tower Shops on University Drive, just south of Interstate 595.

The two women walked into the Best Buy with a baby stroller. However, there was no baby in the stroller, which prompted store employees to keep an eye on the women as they shopped.

Surveillance video showed the women loading up the baby stroller with hundreds of dollars worth of items.

“Started stacking up electronics and tablets, and at some point removed the cover of the baby stroller and starting loading it with merchandise,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

According to police, they covered up the items in the stroller with a blanket.

A loss prevention officer standing at the front of the store approached the woman pushing the stroller, identified as 27-year-old Marcelous Thomas, as the two women were leaving. He moved the blanket aside to reveal the stolen items in the stroller, then attempted to block Thomas from walking out the door.

Thomas fought back against the officer.

“At some point you can even see her try to reach down and grab the merchandise as she’s trying to push past the loss prevention officer,” said Leone.

Thomas and the other woman, identified as 28-year-old Sheeronnye Pendergrass, ran out of the store.

They jumped into a car, where a male driver, identified as Donald J. Carter, was waiting for them in the parking lot.

Police chased the subjects through the parking lot and into a neighborhood where the subjects crashed their car.

“They crashed into multiple vehicles just to try to get away,” said Leone.

Pendergrass was arrested in the parking lot, while Thomas and Carter were arrested in the neighborhood.

“The way that they were driving through this parking lot seriously put a lot of people’s lives in jeopardy,” said Leone. “Trying to get away for, you know, a criminal act like this in the manner that they did — it’s unexplainable.”

All three face grand theft charges in addition to other charges including property damage and resisting arrest.

