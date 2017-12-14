Thieves caught stealing items from Best Buy using baby stroller

Two women leaving an electronics store in Davie were caught trying to steal items using a baby stroller, Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident at the Best Buy, located at the Tower Shops on University Drive, just south of Interstate 595.

The two women walked into the Best Buy with a baby stroller. However, there was no baby in the stroller, which prompted store employees to keep an eye on the women as they shopped.

Surveillance video showed the women loading up the baby stroller with hundreds of dollars worth of items.

According to police, they covered up the items in the stroller with a blanket.

A loss prevention officer was standing at the front of the store and approached the women as they were leaving. He moved the blanket aside to reveal the stolen items in the stroller, then attempted to block one of the women from walking out the door.

The woman fought back against the officer. Both women ran out of the store and jumped into a car, where a male driver was waiting for them.

Police chased the three subjects through the parking lot and into a neighborhood where the subjects crashed their car.

“The way that they were driving through this parking lot seriously put a lot of people’s lives in jeopardy,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “Trying to get away for, you know, a criminal act like this in the manner that they did — it’s unexplainable.”

One of the subjects was arrested in the parking lot, while the other two subjects were arrested in the neighborhood.

They were identified as Marcelous Thomas, Sheeronnye Pendergrass and Donald J. Carter — all of Lauderdale Lakes.

All three face grand theft charges.

