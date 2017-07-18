Thieves caught robbing Lauderhill business, assaulting clerk

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a violent robbery at a smoke shop in Lauderhill.

Video released by police showed two men rushing into the “Smoke Shop” with guns drawn on North University Drive, near Commercial Boulevard, June 19.

One of them held down a customer as the clerk emptied the register, the other robber then made his way around the counter to join the clerk.

Once behind the counter, the thief forced the worker onto the ground and started beating him.

The armed robber appeared to pistol whip the clerk at least five times before the pair took off.

The robbers got away with $500 in cash as well as other items.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.