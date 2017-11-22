Thieves burglarize two homes in Miami as residents sleep

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a duo accused of going on a stealing spree in Miami.

Authorities said a man and woman broke into at least two homes while the residents were inside sleeping.

Both crimes happened in November at two apartment buildings.

The crooks targeted people’s valuables and vehicles.

If you have any information on the burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

