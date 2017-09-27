Thieves burglarize Miramar warehouse during Hurricane Irma

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as thieves stole boxes of cigarettes from a Sam’s Club warehouse in Miramar during the height of Hurricane Irma.

The bold break-in was caught on camera, as the thieves grabbed box after box of cigarettes while Irma made its way through South Florida.

Police said the thieves knew exactly when and where to strike.

“This happened at the height of the storm. These individuals went to Sam’s Club, broke through a wall and stole several pallets — hundreds of boxes of cigarettes,” said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar Police Department.

Surveillance video from Sept. 9 showed a U-Haul truck with graffiti on its side slamming into the back of the store on South University Drive.

Once the thieves got inside, they took several pallets of Newport Marlboro cigarettes.

Police said the subjects waited until the hurricane’s winds were too strong for cops to respond.

Some shoppers said there are better ways to get a good deal.

“You don’t want to say lowlife, but…” said shopper Annette Williamson. “I mean, I understand people’s circumstances, but that doesn’t give you a right to do it, you know? Wrong is wrong.”

“They were opportunists. They were waiting for the opportunity to do it, you know? That’s what they do,” said shopper Millicent Williams. “The Bible says, sin is sin, so it doesn’t make any worse than anything else. It’s just a bad thing to do, period.”

Miramar Police hope the community will help authorities find the crooks.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

