Thieves break into Miami Gardens home being tented for bugs

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens couple is counting their blessings and taking inventory after a close call with some would-be burglars.

Juliette Mills said she feels violated after she got a call about a break-in at her home while she was at work, Thursday morning.

Their homeowners association has been doing a routine 10-year fumigation, and their house on Northwest 27th Court and 204th Terrace had been tented since Tuesday.

“It was the security calling me, and she said, ‘Miss Mills, you need to come home right now,'” said Mills.

When she got back to her home she found a broken window, electronics and TVs lined up on the bed and another TV on the living room floor by the sliding glass door.

Her fiancé, Rande Samuel, said the robbers were not in a rush. “So, this TV was right here, and as you can see, all the plugs are here, so they took their time,” he said.

They said the thieves even took time to stack up the remotes, and they did even more damage in the bedroom.

“It was just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ All the drawers were out,” said Mills.

Samuel said all of her jewelry had been placed on the bed.

Mills and her fiancé find it hard to believe the thieves had time to be so thorough.

They have lived in the home for about two and a half years, and they didn’t think twice about leaving their home for a couple of days.

“I gave them the key to my house. I figured that, ‘OK, I’m giving someone reputable the key to my house, it would be safe,’ and unfortunately not,” said Samuel.

The couple said a security guard stopped the burglars in the backyard before the two men could get away with their belongings, but they ran before police responded.

While the couple cleaned up and checked to make sure everything was still there, one thing stood out.

Their cousin’s heart, blood pressure and diabetes medication had been taken from the bathroom and was found sitting in a bag on the bed.

“How low can you be? It’s someone’s medicine,” said Mills. “I guess it’s just trying to take whatever they can find. It’s really sad.”

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

