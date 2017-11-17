Thieves break into car in Miami garage, steal valuables

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a couple of car crooks after surveillance video caught them in the act at a garage in Miami.

Cameras rolled as a woman rummaged through a 2000 Nissan Altima in a parking garage near Northwest 34th Street and 22nd Avenue, Sept. 28.

The woman, seen wearing a black tank top and black pants, took various tools and electronics, put them into the trunk of another car and took off with an accomplice.

Investigators said the subjects are between 20 and 30 years of age.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

