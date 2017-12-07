PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who, they said, was caught on video stealing a pricey bottle of cognac from a liquor store in Pembroke Pines.

The footage captures the thief at the counter of Hi-Time Liquors along Pines Boulevard and Southwest 66th Avenue, Nov. 21.

Investigators said the subject asked the clerk for a bottle of Hennessy cognac from the shelf. Once the employee placed it on the counter, the thief took the whiskey and ran off.

If you know who he is, or have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

