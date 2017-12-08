COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was caught on camera stealing packages filled with Christmas presents from a Coconut Creek home, Wednesday afternoon.

The resident of the home said he checked his surveillance cameras after filing a complaint with the company when he didn’t receive his packages.

The video shows the woman swiping the items from the front porch, at around 3:30 p.m.

The images have been turned over to Coconut Creek Police, and they are investigating.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

