Thief steals over $5K from Miami gym

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras rolled as a thief stole over $5,000 worth of property from a Miami gym.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the facility at Shorecrest apartments, located along Northeast 79th Street and Bayshore Drive, at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Police said he stole over $5,000 worth of equipment, TVs and speakers. The thief then loaded the stolen goods into a cart and fled the scene.

Officials described the thief as a heavy-set man between the ages of 25 and 30 with dark, curly hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

