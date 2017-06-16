Thief steals Miami landscaper’s livelihood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A landscaper’s trailer filled with tools was stolen by a thief who, he believes, hot-wired his truck and drove away with everything.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene as Alain Toubes’ truck with the trailer attached to it was driven away by someone that wasn’t him, early Thursday morning.

Toubes parked the truck near Northeast 78th Street and 10th Court in Miami, and inside it were about $20,000 worth of tools. “A riding mower, weed eaters, chainsaws, pull saws, you name it,” he said, “so now I have nothing to feed my family with, nothing to continue paying the rent.”

The victim started his business, Tech 1 Landscaping, two years ago in an attempt to turn around his life and support his family.

“I am upset. Every item cost $1, $10, every penny my husband paid for out-of-pocket,” Marjaine Toubes said. “We started from nothing, absolutely nothing. No house, no car, no nothing. We have nothing, and you come and take our things. I have three kids. My child, 1 year old, 4 years old and 5 years old. You’re taking the food away from my kids.”

Marjaine said this blow affects the whole family. “I’m very mad because something like that, you spend your whole life to invest in, not only for yourself, but for your family, for your kids, who you’re supposed to be taking care of and then somebody just come and slip it from right underneath you. It’s not right.”

In the surveillance video, a shadow could be seen lingering by the truck for about an hour before the truck’s lights turned on and was driven away. Toubes said he didn’t leave the keys in his truck and believes it may have been hot-wired.

The truck was recovered early Friday, but the trailer has not been found. “The tools, that’s probably what they came for, but you know, we’re in Miami. They might just scrap everything,” Toubes said.

Now, he and his family are desperate for help. “This is what helps us every month to pay all our bills, to get diapers for our kids, to put food in my kids’ mouth, and now we have nothing,” Marjaine said. “What do I tell my kids when they say, ‘Mom, I’m hungry’?”

If you would like to help this family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

If you have any information on where the stolen trailer might be, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.