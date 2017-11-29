Thief steals child’s toy from West Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera as she walked away from a West Miami-Dade home with a stolen toy truck.

Surveillance video rolled as a silver car pulled up next to a house on Southwest 104th Avenue and 17th Street, Nov. 10. A woman exited the vehicle, took the toy truck from the yard, and put it in her trunk.

The homeowner said the toy belonged to his young daughter.

“We’ve been in the neighborhood for 17 years now, and it’s rare that anything of that nature happens,” said Robert Morales, the child’s father. “And it’s disappointing that someone would drive by and steal a child’s toy.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

