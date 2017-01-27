Thief steals cellphone, wallet from unlocked car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As a family unloaded groceries at home, Sunday, a man walked up and stole some valuable items from their unlocked car.

Surveillance cameras captured the man in a gray hoodie walking up to the car and stealing a cellphone and wallet.

The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street and 45th Avenue.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

