Thief steals car filled with meals meant for homeless man

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera, Thursday morning, stealing a car in North Miami Beach that was filled with food meant for a homeless person.

The car’s owner, Abi Friedman, had left his keys in the car along with meals meant for a person in need. “It’s the first time in eight months that I left the key in my car. I always check my car at night. That night I didn’t,” said Friedman.

Surveillance footage shows a man on a bicycle pulling up next to a 2014 silver Infiniti parked at Northeast 176th Street and 11th Court.

“He has the audacity to open my truck and go through my trunk. In my truck, I had 70 meals for a homeless individual that I was supposed to deliver,” he said. “They were for a specific homeless individual who can’t really take care of himself, and I regularly take food to him. These were 70 meals, which is probably a month worth of food that I now cannot provide for him.”

The thief hopped into the vehicle and took off.

Friedman is passionate about helping others and has been honored by North Miami Beach for his community involvement. “That is what we are put on this planet for,” he said.

The volunteer was devastated when he had to tell the homeless person that his food was stolen. “I saw this person this morning. I told him, ‘I’m sorry, the food was stolen, and it breaks my heart,'” he said. “He’s like, ‘What about your car?’ I’m like, ‘To hell with the car.’ This was the hardest part of it for me.”

Friedman has a message for the brazen crook. “I would say to him that he made a really poor choice and bad mistake because what comes around goes around,” he said. “He doesn’t want to be on the needing end of a meal that got stolen.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

