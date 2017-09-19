Thief steals box of birthday decorations ahead of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - After Hurricane Irma ruined a Miami-Dade woman’s birthday, a thief stepped in to make things worse.

“How could someone do that during such a crazy time?” said Liz Gonzalez. “I’m really upset. She ruined my birthday.”

On Sept. 6, while residents were preparing for the storm, a woman was caught on camera as she walked up to Gonzalez’s porch, stole her package, placed it under her shirt and walked off.

“Very upsetting. Somebody takes the time when people are trying to prepare for hurricane Irma and goes to their homes and take their packages — so not cool,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez had spent the week preparing for the storm and her 30th birthday bash.

“We had lines like crazy to go get gas, and you know, it’s just depressing. Everybody was preparing for this. We thought we were going to get hit with a massive hurricane Category 5,” she said.

Gonzalez had all of her birthday decorations mailed to her in hopes that Irma wouldn’t spoil the party.

“I had ordered clothing as well — cake toppers, balloons, cupcake toppers, banners. Everything from Etsy that you could think of was in that package, and it was very, very expensive,” she said.

In an instant, everything was gone.

“She comes, walks up straight up to my door, takes my package, puts it under her back, hides it with her shirt, and she walks away,” Gonzalez said.

When Irma passed, Gonzalez was left wondering what had happened to her decorations, and then she checked her security camera.

“She goes home, she opens it, and then she sees ‘Happy Birthday Liz! Happy 30th Birthday!’ and it’s like what are you gonna do with that that? What are you gonna do with that? Nothing,” she said.

“I just want my stuff back,” said Gonzalez, close to tears. “I don’t have a birthday, I don’t have a party, I don’t have decorations, I don’t have nothing.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.