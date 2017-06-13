Thief steals $8,000 from local CVS

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a thief who burglarized a CVS.
Surveillance cameras showed the thief inside the manager’s office at a CVS along Southwest Eighth Street and 12th Avenue on April 15.
Footage showed the subject as he headed for the safe.
Once the safe was opened, he stuffed $8,000 worth of cash in his pants and disabled the surveillance system.
If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
