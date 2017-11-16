Thief steals $500K in Rolex watches from Miami vendor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for man who, they said, stole a bag full of pricey watches and other valuables from a jewelry vendor in Miami.

Surveillance video rolled as a man popped open the victim’s trunk and stole a bag full of Rolex watches worth over $500,000, Saturday.

He then jumped into his getaway SUV and took off.

The victim is a vendor from Atlanta who parked his rental to shop for a new car along Northwest 42nd Avenue and Seventh Street.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

