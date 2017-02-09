Thief spooked during burglary flees scene without car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook stealing from a Southwest Miami-Dade home left behind a big clue after getting spooked off.

According to police, the thief was in the process of stealing items from a house near Southwest 48th Street and 65th Avenue when he was confronted by a neighbor, Wednesday.

The neighbor scared the man off, and he fled the scene on foot. He happened to leave behind his car on the scene.

Officials were able to figure out the owner of the vehicle before towing it away.

Police are now searching for the subject.

