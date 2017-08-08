Thief snatches purse outside Weston supermarket, uses stolen credit card

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a robber who snatched a woman’s purse outside a Weston supermarket.

Surveillance video captured the man who police believe robbed the victim, outside a Publix off State Road 84 and Glades Circle.

According to the victim, he ran up from behind, violently grabbed the woman’s bag and took off, during the afternoon of July 19.

About an hour later, detectives said someone attempted to make a $500 purchase on one of her stolen cards.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.