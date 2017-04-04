Thief hauls away 3 TVs from Deerfield Beach home on bike

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief captured on surveillance video staking out a Deerfield Beach home, last month, before returning to steal three TVs.

The cameras captured the man creeping around the home at night, before returning on his bicycle the next day.

He used the homeowner’s wagon and beanbag chair to haul away several items, including three flat-screen TVs.

It happened at a house along Southeast 19th Avenue and First Street, in March.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

