Thief flees jewelry store with stolen gold chain

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A crafty crook got away with a gold chain after he fled a jewelry store in Tamarac.

Surveillance video showed the man as he walked into Nina’s Jewelry & Watch Supercenter on 71st Street and North University Drive, just before 1:45 p.m., on Oct. 14.

He asked to look at several gold chains before he tried on a 24-inch, 10-karat gold chain with an anchor.

After he admired the look in a mirror, he then turned and ran out of the store. The crook also knocked someone down on his way out.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

