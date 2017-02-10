Thief exits Weston Publix with cart full of Red Bulls

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a man who, they said, walked out of a Publix in Weston with a cart filled with energy drinks.

Surveillance video captured the thief pushing a cart filled with 12-packs of Red Bull through the supermarket, located along Weston Road and Indian Trace, Jan. 12.

Police said he placed the energy drink boxes into the cart and strolled out without paying.

Investigators believe he committed the same crime at two other Publix supermarkets in the area.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.