Thief drives off with stolen Nissan in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who stole a vehicle out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

The subject was caught on camera as he approached a black Nissan outside of a home, located on Southwest 135th Avenue and 32nd Street, Dec 20.

Investigators said he pried open the door with an unknown tool, got inside and drove off in the middle of the night.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

