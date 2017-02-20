Thief climbs through roof of Miami store, flees empty-handed

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief broke in through the roof of a Payless Shoe Store in Downtown Miami overnight, police said, but left empty-handed.

According to Miami Police, the intruder tried and failed to take the cash register from the store along Flagler Street and Northeast Second Avenue, police said.

The intruder took off without taking anything.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and yo u may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

