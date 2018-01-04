Thief caught on camera stealing purse from car in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a thief stealing a woman’s purse from her car outside a daycare in Oakland Park, in November.

The video shows the woman leaving her vehicle and walking into Tot’s Town Daycare, located near Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Moments later, a man could be seen opening the unlocked door and grabbing the woman’s purse.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.