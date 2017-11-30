SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, broke into a Southwest Miami-Dade home and got away with valuables, earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject as he broke through the front door and started checking out rooms in the house, located in the area of Southwest 66th Terrace, near 134th Avenue, Nov. 21.

Moments later, the thief is seen walking out with a plastic bag that, police said, was filled with jewelry and a tablet.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

