Therapist arrested for molesting, abusing children during therapy sessions

MAITLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — It was her job to help kids, but police in central Florida say a child therapist ended up abusing those in her care instead.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the case as disturbing and disgusting as he announced the arrest of Jessica Lazzara, a licensed therapist at Big Bear Behavioral Clinic in Maitland.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything quite like this,” Sheriff Judd said. “I’m almost embarrassed to say this, but this is a mental health counselor! It’s hard to believe!”

Deputies said Lazzara was supposed to counsel young abuse victims. Instead, they said she tried to molest several girls with a lighter, marking them with spray paint, and rubbing her bare chest on them, Fox 35 reports.

While Lazzara was counseling the girls at their home, deputies said she threatened to kill them and herself.

“The deputy arrived on the scene and upon arrival, she told the deputy just to shoot her,” Judd said.

The mental health counselor was taken into custody for a psychological evaluation. Judd said that’s when authorities discovered Lazzara’s disturbing past.

Lazzara had previously been arrested for selling alcohol to children and driving under the influence. Judd said she even lost custody of her own children due to her mental health problems.

“If Big Bear Mental Health Services did their background and still hired her,” Judd said, “then I’m more concerned than I was in the past if they hadn’t done a background check on her.”

According to Fox 35, Big Bear Behavioral Clinic released a statement, saying they “took immediate action” after learning about Lazzara’s arrest. They also said their counselors “exceed all local, state and federal guidelines” before being hired.

Lazzara is currently being held in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

