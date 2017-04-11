The show must go on: Rolling Loud gets the green light

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rolling Loud Festival received the ‘OK’ after the City of Miami was threatened with a hefty lawsuit.

City of Miami officials came together for a meeting, Tuesday, to vote on whether or not Rolling Loud Festival would be allowed to take place at Bayfront Park in Miami.

And Rolling Loud won.

Tuesday’s vote came after the City of Miami was threatened with a $30 million lawsuit if Bayfront Park pulled the plug on the three-day hip hop festival.

“This board feels that, due to the situation, that we are in we need to move forward,” said City of Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo.

“Today is a great day, not only for the City of Miami, but for music and for the culture. We’re looking forward to producing a fun, memorable and safe event,” said event organizer Tariq Cherif.

Headling this year’s festival are Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne.

Rolling Loud Festival is scheduled for May 5-7.

