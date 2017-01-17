The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm’s sticky bun doughnut returns Jan. 17

MIAMI (WSVN) - What happens when warm sticky buns from Knaus Berry Farm and homemade brioche from The Salty Donut combine? You get a Sticky Bun Donut that you “donut” want to miss.

For the second year in a row, The Salty Donut has collaborated with Knaus Berry Farm to create the Sticky Bun Donut.

The doughnut consists of a Knaus Berry Farm sticky bun wrapped inside The Salty Donut’s 24-hour brioche dough. It’s then brushed with brown sugar and topped with The Salty Donut’s secret, homemade toffee sauce, pecans and powdered sugar.

Limited to one dessert per person, the Sticky Bun Donut will be available for six days, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 and ending on Sunday, Jan. 22 at The Salty Donut.

Although The Salty Donut finally has their long-anticipated store front, their lines can still get pretty long. Thankfully, they provided us with a “Salty tip” on their Facebook page.

“Salty tip: if you want to avoid any lines, come during the week! At the moment (8:30am on a Tuesday) we have less than a 5 minute wait! Be sure to tag us in your photos to be featured! #thesaltydonut”

The Salty Donut Artisanal Donut Shoppe & Coffee Bar is located at 50 N.W. 23rd Street, Suite #112 in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The store is open six days a week, from Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

