‘The Little Mermaid’ musical splashes into the Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida musical is ready to go under the sea as it splashes into theaters.

The 5th Avenue Theatre is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale with their production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Ticket holders can meet Ariel, her crabby sidekick Sebastian, the lovable Flounder and the evil sea witch Ursula when they all take the stage.

The show opens Wednesday night and runs until March 5. Tickets start at $35.

To get your hands on those tickets, head to: https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/disneys-the-little-mermaid.

