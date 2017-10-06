The Estefans bring ‘On Your Feet’ to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Broadway show based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is taking center stage in Miami.

The Red Carpet was rolled out for the Estefan’s Broadway musical “On Your Feet,” Friday.

The musical stars Cuban-American actress Christie Prades as the one and only Gloria Estefan. TV actor Mauricio Martinez portrays musician and producer Emilio.

The broadway show follows the Estefans’ journey to stardom with chart-topping smash hits.

Gloria told 7News that Miamians will relate to the show. “It’s a show that’s going to represent a lot of people here in Miami,” she said. “It’s not just Emilio’s and my story, but it’s the story of a lot of people from this city.”

“On Your Feet” runs through Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

