Texas man wins Florida key lime pie-eating contest

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — An attorney from Texas won a Key lime pie-eating contest in the Florida Keys.

Trey Bergman of Houston devoured a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream in 51.92 seconds during Tuesday’s Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin’ Contest in Key West. The rules prohibit contestants from using their hands.

Bergman wore a yellow bathing cap, saying it helped him cut through the whipped cream and pie to get to the crust faster.

The competition drew 21 competitors and highlighted Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival. Other festival events included an offbeat Key Lime Pie Drop and tasting strolls featuring Key lime cocktails and pie.

Key lime pie was designated Florida’s official pie in 2006 by state legislators.

Referee Buck Montgomery, left, hoists the arm of Trey Bergman, right signaling Bergman's victory in the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Bergman, a Houston resident, devoured a 9-inch pie in 51.92 seconds to win the competition that is staged as the Florida Keys' answer to New York's July 4th hot dog eating contest.

