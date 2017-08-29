Texas-bound Royal Caribbean cruise to dock in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Royal Caribbean cruise that was headed for Texas is expected to make its way to Miami instead.

Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas will dock at PortMiami Tuesday afternoon. The ship was supposed to go to Galveston but was diverted due to Harvey.

Photos show passengers onboard the cruise ship watching hurricane coverage on the ship’s TVs.

The cruise line anticipates the ship will be able to return to Galveston on Friday.

The next sailing of Liberty of the Seas, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27 was canceled, and all guests will have their fares fully refunded and have been provided with a future cruise credit.

