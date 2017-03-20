Terminix: Miami in top 5 cities with termite infestations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami has ranked among the top five cities with termite infestations, according to Terminix.

Miami ranked as number five on the list, following Mobile, Alabama; San Antonio, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee and Tampa.

Orlando and Jacksonville also made the top 10, ranking at seven and eight respectively.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, termite infestations impact more than 600,000 homes and cause about $5 billion in damage each year.

