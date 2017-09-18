Tens of thousands still without power in South Florida post-Irma

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The work to restore power to South Florida after Hurricane Irma tore up the area continues Monday, as thousands remain without electricity.

As of noon, Monday, almost 51,000 Miami-Dade residents are waiting for electricity to return and around 12,650 Broward County Florida Power and Light customers are still without power.

In a North Miami Beach neighborhood still waiting for power, there are still power lines in the street.

Harry and Ruth Smith have lived off Northeast 166th Street in North Miami Beach for 30 years. Harry Smith said they are fed up. “It’s been hell,” he said. “The whole thing’s been hell.”

They are among the thousands in South Florida who share in the same misery after FPL postponed their estimate of having power fully restored to the region from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Smith. “It makes you wonder what’s going on in Dade County now. After Hurricane Wilma, stuff like this was taken care of days after the hurricane.”

Ruth Smith said she is sick of the heat. “The heat is unbearable, and we’re young people, and we can hardly bear the heat. It is unbelievable. The trash has not been picked up. It’s like a war zone, and we recognize that there are people worse off than us. We recognize that, but we kind of thought, after Wilma, after Andrew, things were better. Matter of fact, I thought that Florida Power and Light received funds to replace all these rotted poles. This pole is rotted.”

“This is primitive. You don’t see Florida Power and Light trucks. This is primitive stuff,” her husband added.

They aren’t the only ones seeing power poles still in the street, eight days after Irma. In Southwest Miami-Dade, someone sent a photo of a power line hanging low over a street, in the area of Southwest 48th Street and 98th Avenue.

FPL has said they are working as hard as they can to restore the power.

