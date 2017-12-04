Tenants in building where rats bit children frustrated amid repairs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Even as repairs are being made in one unit, residents at an apartment building in Little Havana remain desperate for help days after, they said, several children were bit by rats.

7News cameras captured a repairman as he prepared to work in tenant Paula Laguna’s unit at 946 SW 4th St., Sunday.

“We actually have no idea what’s going in,” said the repairman. “We just got called to fix up some holes.”

Laguna acknowledged the property manager has taken steps to address the rat infestation. “He’s trying. I can’t say no; he’s trying,” she said. “I am not the only one with this problem; it’s all the building.”

The tenant said the property manager, who stopped by Sunday, is trying to get something done, but it’s not enough.

Laguna said she pays too much in rent to have rodents chewing through the walls. A rat bite left her 15-month-old with scabies.

“I don’t have a car. When I go to City Hall, I knock the door. When I go to the police, I knock the door. When I go to the inspector and knock the door, nobody answers,” she said. “I don’t have any answer for that.”

But if the hole repair and fumigation only happens in Laguna’s apartment and not the entire building, tenants said, the vermin will just spread out.

“I don’t think it’s fair that only she’s getting her apartment fumigated,” said Taymara Linarte, a mother of four. “Nobody else is getting fumigated. All of us have rats in our apartments.”

At least six children were checked out by nurses from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

City of Miami officials said the building has a long history of code violations, and the structure is in such disrepair that it may need to be torn down.

Laguna said she was offered her deposit back if she leaves by Tuesday, but she’s nervous about trusting those who allowed the building to deteriorate like this.

“I don’t have the money for leaving, and I don’t trust in him,” she said.

Her neighbors just want a fair resolution, as well as a safe place for their families. “Treat us like human beings, not like animals,” said Linarte.

7News reached out to the owner of the apartment building. As of Sunday night, he had not responded.

