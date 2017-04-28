Temporary passport locations to open up in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians in desperate need of a passport may be in luck.

Several temporary local passport offices will open up after a water pipe burst inside the Omni Building, temporarily closing the Miami Passport Agency.

The temporary locations will open up as early as Monday. However, they will only be available to those who are traveling within eight to 20 days.

You must call the National Passport Information Center to make an appointment. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

For more information, call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793.

