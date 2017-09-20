Temporary government jobs available to Irma victims

(WSVN) - Gov. Rick Scott has announced that Florida has been rewarded federal funds to provide temporary employment for Hurricane Irma victims.

The funds come from the Dislocated Worker Grants, which provide disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs that support storm response and recovery efforts.

“As we all recover from Hurricane Irma, we are doing everything we can to help Floridians get back on their feet,” Gov. Scott said in a press release. “This federal funding will provide important employment opportunities to Floridians who may have lost their jobs due to the impacts of this massive storm and will also support ongoing recovery efforts.”

Disaster relief employment refers to projects meant to help other victims recover from the storm. This includes assisting with efforts to provide food, clothing, shelter and other humanitarian assistance for disaster victims and projects that involve demolition, cleaning, repair, renovation and reconstruction of damaged structures and facilities.

Those who qualify for disaster relief employment are people who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the disaster, dislocated workers, and individuals who are long-term unemployed.

“DEO is working with local CareerSource Florida workforce boards across the state to connect dislocated job seekers with cleanup opportunities,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Cissy Proctor in a press release. “We will continue to use these grants and all other resources we have available to help communities fully recover from Hurricane Irma.”

For information regarding National Dislocated Worker Grants, visit your local CareerSource Center. To find your nearest office, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.