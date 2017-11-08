Teens struck by car near carnival in Davie die

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage girls who were struck by a car last week while crossing the street near a carnival held in Davie have died, officials said.

According to Davie Police, 15-year-old Alicia Cerrato and 14-year-old Andrea De Las Salas were heading to the St. Bonaventure Family Festival, along Southwest 136th Avenue, near Western High School, when they were hit by a dark gray Dodge Neon, Friday, at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics transported the young victims to Broward Health Medical Center, where they were placed in intensive care.

Hospital officials confirmed De Las Salas was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cerrato was transferred to the University of Miami Hospital to have her organs harvested.

Police believe the teens tried to cross the street outside the designated crosswalk. “These girls were running from east to west towards the carnival, and it’s possible they ran out in front of this vehicle,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Officials identified the driver as 18-year-old Daniel Corugedo, a Davie resident. Investigators said the driver was not at fault and will not face any charges.

