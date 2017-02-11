Teens shot in Miami Gardens recovering as families speak out

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three ninth-graders are on the road to recovery, one day after, police said, they were shot while walking home from school in Miami Gardens. The shootings have elicited calls from family members to bring an end to gun violence in their community.

The victims, two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old who attend Carol City Senior High School, are recovering at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

According to Miami Gardens Police, two of the teens sustained gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting in front of a home located at 3505 N.W. 188th St., Friday, just before 3 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, 7News spoke with Abdul, the father of the 14-year-old victim. “Terrible, I’m so nervous, worried. He’s only 14,” he said.

#Exclusive: father of shot 14 yr old teen speaks to #7News a day after #MiamiGardens triple shooting of 9th graders. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/u3BN97yQAX — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 11, 2017

Right after the shooting, Friday afternoon, a good Samaritan who happened to be in the right place at the right time described how she went straight to work when two of the injured teens wound up on her front lawn. “He sat here, and I hold his leg and put pressure on his leg until the paramedics got here,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The good Samaritan said she has been a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. 7SkyForce HD hovered above her as she stood near her front door of her home, while medics helped a victim who sustained a bullet wound to the leg.

“He got shot three times right here, in and out, in and out, in and out,” said Abdul as he pointed to his lower right leg. “He shattered his shin bone.”

A second teen who, investigators said, was shot in the hip, was seen getting help from rescue crews feet away, near Northwest 187th Street and 35th Avenue.

Police said the third victim was shot near Carol City Middle High School.

2 shootings, just hours apart, a block away from schools. We must stand together to stop this violence. Our children deserve better. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 10, 2017

A witness said she saw that teen get help after coming under fire. “Then I heard the shooting, and that’s when he ran, jumped in the car and they were off,” she said.

The shootings triggered lockdowns at area schools before students were dismissed.

Carol City student Christian Williams described how the shootings took away a sense of security. “It makes me a little unsafe living in this environment, knowing that kids younger than me can be capable of doing stuff like that,” said Williams. “It just makes everything on edge.”

“Senior high school kids, doing nothing more than walking home after a day of schooling,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho as he spoke with reporters, Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, officials said, all of the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Abdul said his son is in stable condition, but he faces a long road to recovery. “Six-to-eight-month recovery, he had surgery,” he said.

Emotions ran high outside Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, Friday night. An irate family member told 7News she wants to see the gun violence end. “Tell people to stop killing people. That’s what you do. Tell them to stop it, and tell pastors to stop praying,” she said.

The older brother of the 14-year-old victim said his brother’s leg was broken by the gunshot.

“He said he’s good,” the brother, who identified himself as “K,” said. “He’s just in pain right now. Gonna go in surgery, get his leg fixed. He’s good,” he said.

Police said the shots came from a smaller white SUV. The person or people responsible for the shooting remain at large.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.