Teens record, mock man with disability who drowned in pond

COCOA, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of teenagers in Florida filmed the drowning of a man who was disabled, officials said, while doing nothing to help him.

Thirty-two-year-old Jamel Dunn of Cocoa, in Brevard County, drowned in a retention pond on July 9. Authorities recovered Dunn’s body on July 14 after his fiancée reported him missing.

Last week, one of Dunn’s friends came across a video, published Thursday, that depicts the horrendous act.

“It broke my heart for someone to just sit there, of an age to know if someone needs help,” said Dunn’s fiancee, Rondanielle Willams. “They’re crying out for help on the video and you just do nothing.”

The five teens were heard laughing at Dunn as he frantically splashed around in the water, screaming for help. “Get out of the water, you gonna die,” shouted one of the teenagers.

Another yelled, “Ain’t nobody fixing to help you, you dumb [expletive].”

According to investigators, none of the teenagers called 911 during or after the drowning. All of the teens are between 14 and 16 years old, officials added.

The teens were eventually identified by police.

Cocoa Police Officer Yvonne Martinez said the teens “laughed at him, told him that they weren’t going to help him, they weren’t going to rescue him.” She added they “taunted him and laughed at him the entire time,”

Police added that it is unlikely that the teens will face charges due to not directly being involved in Dunn’s fatal drowning.

