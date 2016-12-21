Teens in South Florida become U.S. citizens

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida teens officially become U.S. citizens in a ceremony, Wednesday.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration services held the ceremony inside the agency’s Fort Lauderdale offices.

Many were overwhelmed with joy after finally becoming American citizens.

“It’s amazing, to be honest,” said new U.S. citizen Myrna Bernardez. “I didn’t expect it to happen that fast. It was a long journey.”

“Personally, I feel really great about myself, because now I am able to do much more, and am now finding stepping stones to do my place as a citizen,” said new U.S. citizen Frantz DuVernay.

The teens came from 36 countries, including the Caribbean, South America and Asia.

The new citizens were encouraged to share their experiences with the hashtag #newUScitizen.

