LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida teens are accused of picking the wrong bicyclist to throw an egg at.

The Ledger reports that the young men, both 18, were arrested Wednesday night shortly after their victim, Lakeland Police Lt. Michael Lewis, called his colleagues.

Police say the officer, who was not in uniform, was riding his bike during a work break when he felt something hit the back of his helmet. He chased the vehicle and called for help with his cellphone.

A patrol officer pulled over the teens’ car. The officer reported finding two cartons of eggs and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle’s passenger, who admitted to throwing the egg, was charged with simple battery, and the driver was charged with culpable negligence.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.