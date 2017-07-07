Teens caught on camera vandalizing Hialeah middle school

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teens racked up thousands of dollars worth of damages after, officials said, they broke into a Miami-Dade middle school.

Miami-Dade Public School officials said the young vandals climbed a ladder to the second floor of Henry H. Filer Middle School in Hialeah, June 17, at around 8 p.m.

“The whole incident was captured on video surveillance,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Sgt. Delontay Dumas.

The footage shows the teens committing crimes such as vandalism, obstruction of property and criminal mischief at the school, which is currently under renovation.

One the vandals even went into the school’s office and hosed it down with a fire extinguisher.

The damage was extensive and will cost taxpayer money to fix.

“I believe the district has determined it’s close to $10,000,” said Henry H. Filer School Principal Emirce Guerra. “These are taxpayer dollars.”

The school’s public address system, some computers, printers and other items were destroyed.

“It’s terrible, because they post this on social media and they make it seem like it’s an acceptable behavior,” said Guerra. “And, rather than it being vandalism, they think it’s something comical and hysterical when it isn’t.”

The vandals are still at large and are thought to be high schoolers from the area.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

