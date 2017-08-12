DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teenagers caught a shark at the Dania Beach Pier, Saturday afternoon, witnesses said.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing the marine predator swimming while the teens attempt to catch it with a net.

The shark was pulled to shore and released.

