Teens accused of MLK parade shooting face judges

MIAMI (WSVN) - The two teens accused of opening fire and shooting eight victims at a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade faced a judge, Wednesday.

Both 17-year-old Robert Britt and 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee saw judges in initial hearings, Wednesday morning.

State prosecutors said they are working towards trying Britt as an adult, while Brownlee’s bond was set at $1 million.

Brownlee is a convicted felon with two open cases, which is the reason prosecutors asked for an increased bond amount. Judge Mindy S. Glazer also set a second bond amount of $10,000 for his charge due to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In juvenile court, family members appeared during Britt’s hearing. The presiding judge there ruled that he be held in jail pending the start of his trial.

As the eight victims continue to cope with the emotional toll the shooting has taken on them, the mother of 13-year-old victim Keionna Green said she knows what her daughter is going through.

“She really hasn’t been sleeping,” said Green’s mother. “She didn’t want to go out and play with her friends.”

“I’m so scared,” said the 13-year-old.

However, Green said, she is beginning to feel safer after the arrests were made on Tuesday. “I think I’ll feel safer to leave home since they’re in court,” she said.

Stay-away orders have also been made to keep the two suspects away from the victims.

