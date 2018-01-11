Teens accused of gunning down Homestead teen may be tried as adults

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy faced a judge, Thursday.

Court appearances for 15-year-old Keyondric Daniels and 16-year-old Eddy Moore only lasted a few minutes, but they learned they may be tried as adults.

“The state is considering filing charges in the adult court instead of the juvenile court. Do you understand that?” a judge was heard asking during the hearing.

Both teens face second-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jatavious Williams.

Family members of the teens had no comment as they left the Children’s Courthouse in Miami.

Williams was gunned down, Sunday when, police said, Moore and Daniels walked up to him at Blakey Park and opened fire.

Police said the pair confessed to the shooting.

“It’s shocking as a community. It’s shocking as a parent, as a law enforcement agency, to see a 15- and a 16-year-old once again take the life of a 17-year-old with gun violence,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “You ask yourself what could be so important, what could be so big that it takes the action of taking somebody else’s life.”

Police said a multitude of tips and information from the community helped lead to the arrests of Daniels and Moore.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.